Edison family happy to have each other, pets after house fire

EDISON -- A day after the Lee family lost their home and many of their belongings to a two-alarm fire on frigid Thursday afternoon, they were relieved to find one of their dogs outside their now uninhabitable home. The blaze started on the second floor around 2:30 p.m. by a lit candle that was left unattended in the bathroom, Edison Fire Chief Brian Latham said.

