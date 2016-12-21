Another N.J. temp agency fined after 'Invisible workforce' series

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A second temp agency featured in an NJ Advance Media series on alleged mistreatment of workers in the state's temporary employment industry has been fined for operating locations without a license, state officials said. Delta Personnel Services, a chain of temp agencies based in Somerset, agreed to pay $4,810 after a state investigation found the company was recruiting temp workers in offices in New Brunswick and Bound Brook without a license, according to a settlement released last week by the state Division of Consumer Affairs, which oversees licensing.

