$26M earmarked for NJ's war against opiate and heroin addiction

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey will receive about $26 million in federal funding to help combat the state's opiate and heroin epidemic. The federal 21st Century Cures Act allocates $1 billion over two years to help states spend the money on education, prevention and treatment.

