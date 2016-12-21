21 Rescued from Apartment Building Fire in New Brunswick
The fire at 84 Throop Ave. in New Brunswick broke out at around 7 p.m., according to fire officials. No injuries have been reported in the blaze at the three-story, multiple-family building, but it was a close call for some families.
