2 kids injured, woman trapped after intersection crash in Somerset County
A two-car crash on Christmas afternoon trapped a woman in her car, but none of the victims - including two young children - suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said Jennifer Peralta, 30, of New Brunswick, drove her 2009 Honda Civic into a Hyundai Santa Fe at the intersection of Route 27 and Henry Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|dadorna
|2
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Do you approve of Brian C. Wahler as Mayor? (Jan '14)
|Dec 20
|Augustus Ceasar
|7
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|TRUMP is coming to Edison (Apr '16)
|Dec 12
|lol
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC