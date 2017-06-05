'Up in the Attic,' Essex Art Association's 2017 Elected ...
'Interrogation' by Ann Knickerbocker is one of the featured paintings of 'Up in the Attic' at the Essex Art Association. The exhibit's opening reception is Friday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The show runs June 3-24.
