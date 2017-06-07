State Makes Plea Offer To Suspected Serial Killer William Devin Howell
William Devin Howell is a suspected serial killer from Virginia who allegedly buried victims behind a New Britian strip mall. Serving a 15-year sentence for one of the slayings, Howell detailed the conditions of the Bridgeport Correctional Facility in a letter to the Courant.
