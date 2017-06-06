Police search for driver in New Brita...

Police search for driver in New Britain hit and run

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WTNH

Police say at around 11:41 a.m., officers responded to the area of 173 Jubilee Street for the report of a "man down" which turned out to be a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle. The vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

