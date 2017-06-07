Plainville Residents Hear Water Is Safe, Valley Water Will Work To Soften Mineral Deposits
Drinking water here is safe but has dissolved minerals that are tough on plumbing, state and local officials said Thursday at a meeting with some of the 130 utility customers who raised concerns this winter about water quality. The three-hour session ended with Valley Water officials pledging to try and reduce levels of dissolved calcium and sodium that makes its well-field water clog plumbing and water-using appliances including irons, dishwashers and furnaces.
