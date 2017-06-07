Plainville Residents Hear Water Is Sa...

Plainville Residents Hear Water Is Safe, Valley Water Will Work To Soften Mineral Deposits

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Drinking water here is safe but has dissolved minerals that are tough on plumbing, state and local officials said Thursday at a meeting with some of the 130 utility customers who raised concerns this winter about water quality. The three-hour session ended with Valley Water officials pledging to try and reduce levels of dissolved calcium and sodium that makes its well-field water clog plumbing and water-using appliances including irons, dishwashers and furnaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) May 29 Wildbird 46
B & D Automotive in Newington Connecticut (Apr '14) May 24 Maurice Sandloff 3
B & D Auto, Inc. Newington, Connecticut May 24 Maurice Sandloff 1
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) May 16 SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr '17 IdiotCamp 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC