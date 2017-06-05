No school can mean no food for hungry...

No school can mean no food for hungry kids. Food trucks are changing that this summer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Many kids eagerly anticipate the break from schoolwork and hours of endless playtime that come with summer vacation. But for many families, months away from school means months they have to scramble to put extra meals on the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) May 29 Wildbird 46
B & D Automotive in Newington Connecticut (Apr '14) May 24 Maurice Sandloff 3
B & D Auto, Inc. Newington, Connecticut May 24 Maurice Sandloff 1
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) May 16 SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr '17 IdiotCamp 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC