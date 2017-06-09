New Britain Youth Theater to Stage Summer of Love at New Britain Museum of American Art
Flower power, doves and hawks, draft card burning, high society and counter-culture, and the Summer of Love will be the background for an upcoming production of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet by New Britain Youth Theater . Actors ages 10 through 19 will perform the teen tragedy free to the public on the grounds of the nationally acclaimed New Britain Museum of American Art at 56 Lexington Street in New Britain.
