New Britain Safe Graduation Team Seeks Assistance

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Hartford Courant

The New Britain High School Parent Teacher Organization is asking the community to help fund the city's 2017 safe graduation party. The party runs from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. and includes food, games, raffles and entertainment, such as inflatables, air hockey, casino games, fortune tellers, tattoo artists, karaoke and a hypnotist.

