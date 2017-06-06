New Britain Safe Graduation Team Seeks Assistance
The New Britain High School Parent Teacher Organization is asking the community to help fund the city's 2017 safe graduation party. The party runs from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. and includes food, games, raffles and entertainment, such as inflatables, air hockey, casino games, fortune tellers, tattoo artists, karaoke and a hypnotist.
