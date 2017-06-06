New Britain Police Look For Older-Model Sedan In Hit-And-Run
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Honda Civic or similar car after a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a city man. The car fled the scene of the collision, which injured Luis Delgado, 55, police said.
