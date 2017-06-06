New Britain Police Look For Older-Mod...

New Britain Police Look For Older-Model Sedan In Hit-And-Run

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Honda Civic or similar car after a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a city man. The car fled the scene of the collision, which injured Luis Delgado, 55, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) May 29 Wildbird 46
B & D Automotive in Newington Connecticut (Apr '14) May 24 Maurice Sandloff 3
B & D Auto, Inc. Newington, Connecticut May 24 Maurice Sandloff 1
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) May 16 SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr '17 IdiotCamp 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC