Lunchtime Concerts Begin In New Britain's Central Park
The city greeted the first relatively sunny and mild lunch hour in days with steel drum music at Central Park on Wednesday. The city kicked off its June series of lunchtime music downtown with a performance by two members of the Caribbean Vibe band from West Haven.
