Hearing Set For June 30 In New Britain Murder Case
The public defender's office will handle the defense of Patrick Miles, charged with murder in connection with the slaying of his wife last month, Superior Court Judge Joan K. Alexander was told Tuesday. During a brief court appearance, Assistant Public Defender Damian Tucker said he will represent Miles during the rest of the case.
