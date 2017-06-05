Danbury girls track team take second, Ridgefield fourth in...
Greenwich's Emily Philippides crosses the finish line to win the 800 meter run at the CIAC State Outdoor Track and Field Open Championships at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn. Monday, June 5, 2017.
