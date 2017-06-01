Bristol School Board Says It'll Have To Cut 13 Teachers Under Approved Budget
The city has adopted a new budget that requires no tax increase, but the school board says it must eliminate 13 teachers' jobs to balance its accounts. The city council and finance board ended months of discussions and workshops Wednesday night by approving a $191.8 million budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1. City government will get $81.5 million of that, and the remaining $110.3 million will go to the education system.
