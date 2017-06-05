Art: Varujan Boghosian: Artist's 'Cur...

Art: Varujan Boghosian: Artist's 'Curious Magic' making appearance at Currier

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Groong

Varujan Boghosian, who crafts collages and assembled sculptures, titled this 2011 piece "Above and Below." It is part of an exhibition going on view Saturday at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.  - New Hampshire's Varujan Boghosian uses the ordinary to create the extraordinary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) May 29 Wildbird 46
B & D Automotive in Newington Connecticut (Apr '14) May 24 Maurice Sandloff 3
B & D Auto, Inc. Newington, Connecticut May 24 Maurice Sandloff 1
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) May 16 SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr '17 IdiotCamp 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hartford County was issued at June 11 at 5:01PM EDT

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,682,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC