Woman burned by bible camp heater awarded $1.4 million
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEW BRITAIN - A woman who was severely burned by a propane heater at a Connecticut bible camp has been awarded $1.4 million in a negligence lawsuit. Nicole Andrew was visiting her boyfriend at the Mountain Lake Bible Camp in Warren in January 2014 when her flannel shirt caught fire while she was standing about an arm's length away from the heater.
