Town Council Approves Budget
A new $85.2 million town and school budget will take effect July 1, and increase taxes to 31.61 mills from the current 30.81 rate. The town council voted 4-3 Monday to approve the budget and set the tax rate, with majority Republicans in favor and minority Democrats opposed.
Comments
