Search For Suspected Shooter Takes New Britain Detectives To Southeastern Connecticut, Police Say

38 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Police continue to search for a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend and her two children in March, and the manhunt on Thursday morning took them to southeastern Connecticut. Numerous police vehicles were lined up on Route 32 in the Quaker Hill section of Waterford early Thursday.

