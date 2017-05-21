Sculpture Garden Tours at NBMAA

Sculpture Garden Tours at NBMAA

Tuesday May 23

The New Britain Museum of American Art is hosting tours of its sculpture garden on May 23 and June 13. Visitors are invited to a guided tour of the museum's 3 acres, which are next to the city's historic Walnut Hill Park. Both tours are offered at 1 p.m. and are free with museum admission.

New Britain Discussions

New Britain, CT

