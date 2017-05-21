Sculpture Garden Tours at NBMAA
The New Britain Museum of American Art is hosting tours of its sculpture garden on May 23 and June 13. Visitors are invited to a guided tour of the museum's 3 acres, which are next to the city's historic Walnut Hill Park. Both tours are offered at 1 p.m. and are free with museum admission.
