School Lunches Hit The Road For Summer Delivery To Children

The school system and its food contractor will be bringing free breakfasts and lunches to neighborhoods around the city from late June through mid-August, educators announced Wednesday afternoon. The Buzzin' Bistro, a retired lunch truck, is being readied to hit the road within the next few weeks.

