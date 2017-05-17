Police Investigate Wednesday Morning Shooting In Hartford
Angel Mangual, 36, of Talcott Street in New Britain, was shot once in the left arm and chest and is expected to survive, they said. Officers were called to the intersection about 12:38 a.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC