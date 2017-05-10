New Britain Youth Theater Plans a 'Su...

New Britain Youth Theater Plans a 'Summer of Love'

New Britain Youth Theater plans to celebrate a "Summer of Love" with its performances in the summer of 2017. Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, will open the summer season in June, and the heart-stirring musical The Lion King Jr will take the stage in July.

New Britain, CT

