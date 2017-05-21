New Britain To Begin Memorial Day Activities
The city's Memorial Day parade, historically one of the biggest in central Connecticut, doesn't happen until next week, but the annual ceremonies start Thursday. The public is invited to a service Thursday at 6 p.m. in the veterans section of Fairview Cemetery at 120 Smalley St. If there is inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors to St. Jean's Hall across the street.
