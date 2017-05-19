New Britain police searching for man who stole donation jar
New Britain Police are looking for a man who stole a donation jar from the counter of a local business. On Sunday, police say the man walked into a business on East Main Street, and grabbed a container full of cash donations for the Hearing Loss Association of America which were being collected by "Team Ty" for the annual Walk4Hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr '17
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC