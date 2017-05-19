New Britain police searching for man ...

New Britain police searching for man who stole donation jar

Friday May 19 Read more: WTNH

New Britain Police are looking for a man who stole a donation jar from the counter of a local business. On Sunday, police say the man walked into a business on East Main Street, and grabbed a container full of cash donations for the Hearing Loss Association of America which were being collected by "Team Ty" for the annual Walk4Hearing.

New Britain, CT

