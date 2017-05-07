New Britain Philanthropic Group Donates Nearly $100,000
The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain has awarded almost $100,000 in grants so far this year, it announced. Among the recipients are the New Britain school system, which will get money to combat summer learning loss; the Southington Community Cultural Arts, which provides art classes for the disabled; the Berlin High School Band Parents Association, which runs the Jazz with Pizzazz evening of music and entertainment; and the Polish American Foundation to aid the annual Little Poland Festival.
