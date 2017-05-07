New Britain Philanthropic Group Donat...

New Britain Philanthropic Group Donates Nearly $100,000

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hartford Courant

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain has awarded almost $100,000 in grants so far this year, it announced. Among the recipients are the New Britain school system, which will get money to combat summer learning loss; the Southington Community Cultural Arts, which provides art classes for the disabled; the Berlin High School Band Parents Association, which runs the Jazz with Pizzazz evening of music and entertainment; and the Polish American Foundation to aid the annual Little Poland Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 3 min SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) Sun Thriller79 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr 30 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Apr '17 Kim 56
Snow plowing Mar '17 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC