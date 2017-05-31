New Britain Council Set To Adopt Mayo...

New Britain Council Set To Adopt Mayor Erin Stewart's Budget

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The fire department and police department stand to make relatively strong gains through Mayor Erin Stewart 's proposed budget for next year, while the public library and the school system would have to get by with no increases. The common council is set to meet June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall to formally adopt Stewart's proposal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Mon Wildbird 46
B & D Automotive in Newington Connecticut (Apr '14) May 24 Maurice Sandloff 3
B & D Auto, Inc. Newington, Connecticut May 24 Maurice Sandloff 1
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) May 16 SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr '17 IdiotCamp 1
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hartford County was issued at May 31 at 1:25PM EDT

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,421,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC