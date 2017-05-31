New Britain Council Set To Adopt Mayor Erin Stewart's Budget
The fire department and police department stand to make relatively strong gains through Mayor Erin Stewart 's proposed budget for next year, while the public library and the school system would have to get by with no increases. The common council is set to meet June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall to formally adopt Stewart's proposal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Wildbird
|46
|B & D Automotive in Newington Connecticut (Apr '14)
|May 24
|Maurice Sandloff
|3
|B & D Auto, Inc. Newington, Connecticut
|May 24
|Maurice Sandloff
|1
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr '17
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC