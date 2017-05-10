Never Lose Focus On Personal Values, CCSU Grads Told
On the morning they celebrated academic achievements, more than 2,500 new Central Connecticut State University graduates heard speakers urge them to never lose focus on personal values. "Be mindful of who you spend your moments with and what you spend your moments doing," Erica Ostrawski, president of the Class of 2017, said at the university's commencement Saturday morning at the XL Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr '17
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC