Hartford man accused of unemployment fraud

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WTNH

A Hartford man is accused of illegally collecting nearly $9,000 in unemployment compensation benefits, all while he was working at a department store in Avon. 41-year-old Ernesto Ramos was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney and charged with one count each of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

