Hartford City Wins Home Opener
Hartford City made it a home debut to remember in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seacoast United Mariners at Central Connecticut State in New Britain, Ct. Tyler Carlos unlocked a scoreless match in the 80th minute while Luke Alvaro added an insurance goal in the 90th minute. Hami Kamara kept the sheet clean to record his first shutout of the season despite the rainy conditions.
