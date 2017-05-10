Hartford Businesses Prepare for Wet W...

Hartford Businesses Prepare for Wet Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

From graduations and races to the first big outdoor concert of the season in Hartford, people are preparing for wet weather this weekend. The owner of the Adams Mill Restaurant in Manchester expects more a thousand people, all with reservations, to line up at her door for Mother's Day brunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr 30 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Apr 17 Washington 323
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Apr 13 Kim 56
Snow plowing Mar '17 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 4
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC