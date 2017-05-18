Football at the beach
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Elijah Hilliman, right, of Hartford, Conn., manages to hold on to a pass reception from Denise Yambo, left, of New Britain, Conn., at Ocean Beach Park in New London on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The two friends along with Luis Rosado, not in photo, of Newington, Conn., are tossing the football to each other, with the stipulation that 10 push-ups are required for anyone who misses a catch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC