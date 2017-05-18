Football at the beach

Football at the beach

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Elijah Hilliman, right, of Hartford, Conn., manages to hold on to a pass reception from Denise Yambo, left, of New Britain, Conn., at Ocean Beach Park in New London on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The two friends along with Luis Rosado, not in photo, of Newington, Conn., are tossing the football to each other, with the stipulation that 10 push-ups are required for anyone who misses a catch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) May 16 SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr 30 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Apr '17 Kim 56
Snow plowing Mar '17 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hartford County was issued at May 18 at 12:16AM EDT

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC