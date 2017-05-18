Football at the beach

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Elijah Hilliman, right, of Hartford, Conn., manages to hold on to a pass reception from Denise Yambo, left, of New Britain, Conn., at Ocean Beach Park in New London on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The two friends along with Luis Rosado, not in photo, of Newington, Conn., are tossing the football to each other, with the stipulation that 10 push-ups are required for anyone who misses a catch.

