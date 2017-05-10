Festival of Creativity and Innovation...

Festival of Creativity and Innovation to highlight art and music

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Blues music, masterful paintings, handmade crafts and artful installations are on tap June 8-11 during the first New London Festival of Creativity and Innovation . The festival, which organizers hope can be run on a biennial basis, will be held as creative professional from New England descend on the area for the synergistic 2017 Creative Communities Exchange, a conference run June 8-9 by the New England Foundation for the Arts.

