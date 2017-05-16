Educator, Photographer Engaging Students
Newington photographer, and former teacher, Sue Constantine developed a class at the Satellite Alternate School, in New Britain. After retiring as a teacher with the New Britain Public Schools system, she became a photographer with a knack for school portraits and capturing nature.
