Couple Creates Traveling Iwo Jima, World War II Museum

Gary Roy and his wife Marianne Mihalyo's passion, Roy says, is preserving the history of World War II and the legacy of its veterans. Roy, an East Hartford resident who works as a janitor, has volunteered for years as the caretaker of the Iwo Jima memorial on the New Britain and Newington border , making sure the grass is trimmed and the flags that surround the park are replaced so they always look new and bright.

