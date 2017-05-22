Community News For The Windsor Edition

Community News For The Windsor Edition

Faythe Daly from Windsor was honored as one of the brightest young students in the world at a recent awards ceremony sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. Daly, a participant in the CTY Talent Search, was recognized for scoring exceptionally high on a rigorous, above-grade-level test.

