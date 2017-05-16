Community News For The Wethersfield E...

Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The Wethersfield Historical Society will take part in the celebration of Wethersfield's rich history and culture as part of the Town of Wethersfield's Heritage Weekend, a collaborative event celebrating Memorial Day with the Town of Wethersfield, Wethersfield Historical Society, the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum and Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre. On Saturday, May 27, the day will begin with the Town of Wethersfield's annual Memorial Day parade through Old Wethersfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 9 hr Sheila2009 324
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) Sun Thriller79 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr 30 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Apr '17 Kim 56
Snow plowing Mar '17 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC