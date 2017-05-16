Community News For The Wethersfield Edition
The Wethersfield Historical Society will take part in the celebration of Wethersfield's rich history and culture as part of the Town of Wethersfield's Heritage Weekend, a collaborative event celebrating Memorial Day with the Town of Wethersfield, Wethersfield Historical Society, the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum and Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre. On Saturday, May 27, the day will begin with the Town of Wethersfield's annual Memorial Day parade through Old Wethersfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Sheila2009
|324
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Thriller79
|10
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC