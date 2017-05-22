Community News For The East Hartford Edition
The Town of East Hartford is advising property owners and motorists that the 2017 Road Improvement Project associated with the town's Road Improvement Program has been awarded to Tilcon Connecticut, Inc. of New Britain, Connecticut. Construction activities are scheduled to start in May and continue through November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr '17
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC