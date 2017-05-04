Clinton Man Accused of Illegally Collecting Unemployment Benefits

A Clinton man is accused of illegally collecting more than $13,000 in unemployment compensation benefits. Frank A. Barabas Jr., of 133 West Main St., Trailer B2, was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney and charged with one count each of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.