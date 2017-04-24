Central Connecticut Literacy Voluntee...

Central Connecticut Literacy Volunteers' Scrabble Fundraiser On May 4

Monday May 1 Read more: The Hartford Courant

The city-based Literacy Volunteers of Central Connecticut will hold its annual Scrabble Challenge and silent auction fundraiser this week. The event will take place May 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington's Plantsville section.

