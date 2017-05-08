Career Criminal From New Jersey Gets Four Years For Wethersfield Cigarette Burglary
A career criminal from New Jersey who stole $500,000 worth of cigarettes from a Wethersfield warehouse six years ago was sentenced Monday to four years in prison. Andrew Oreckinto, 52, of Matawan, N.J., was convicted in Feburary of one count of theft form an interstate shipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Apr 17
|Washington
|323
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr 13
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC