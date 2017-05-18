Bronx developer turns his attention to downtown Norwich

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - Randy Persaud's Stackstone Group website boasts in big letters: “What We Do: Revitalize Forgotten Communities.” In downtown Norwich, Persaud believes he has found the perfect candidate for his Bronx, N.Y.-based five-person development and project management team to show its stuff. The three-year-old firm has rehabbed residential and commercial buildings in the Bronx and one six-unit Tudor building in New Britain and is branching out to more towns in Connecticut and upstate New York.

