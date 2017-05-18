Bronx developer turns his attention t...

Bronx developer turns his attention to downtown Norwich

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - Randy Persaud's Stackstone Group website boasts in big letters: “What We Do: Revitalize Forgotten Communities.” In downtown Norwich, Persaud believes he has found the perfect candidate for his Bronx, N.Y.-based five-person development and project management team to show its stuff. The three-year-old firm has rehabbed residential and commercial buildings in the Bronx and one six-unit Tudor building in New Britain and is branching out to more towns in Connecticut and upstate New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) May 16 SharkHunter 325
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr 30 Paul Kersey 14
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) Apr '17 Kim 56
Snow plowing Mar '17 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC