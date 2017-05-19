Bristol Police Remeber Officers Kille...

Bristol Police Remeber Officers Killed On The Job

Nobody on the current police force ever met officers James Burns, Ernest Schilke or James McNamee, but Chief Brian Gould expects everyone in the department to honor their memories. The three officers were killed on the job in separate incidents between 1930 and 1944, and the department has begun gathering once a year to pay tribute to them.

