Bridgeport woman faces new charges after allegedly submitting forged documents to court

Thursday May 11

A Bridgeport woman already facing a judge weighing disposition for her arrest of illegally collecting unemployment benefits was arrested again for submitting forged documents attempting to gain leniency on her charges, according to a report from the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christie Gray was arrested Thursday and charged with fabricating documents in an attempt to win more favorable treatment from the judge presiding over her case, officials say.

