Berlin Officials Hope To Reach Deal For Land Near Silver Lake
A landlocked 27-acre parcel of state land north of Silver Lake may be given to the town to preserve as undeveloped open space. In return, the town will have to clean up piles of dredged lake sediment deposited in basins on the land.
