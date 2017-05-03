Berlin Council To Meet Again After Failing To Pass Budget
The town council agreed to meet again Monday after a divided council failed to revise and adopt a new budget earlier this week. The council must pass a budget in early May after voter rejection April 25 of a $85.4 million proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Apr 17
|Washington
|323
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr 13
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC