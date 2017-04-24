Worker At Redding Country Club Charged With Cheating Unemployment
A man was arrested Friday on charges of fraudulently collecting nearly $12,000 in unemployment compensation benefits while he was working at a country club in Redding, prosecutors said. Jose A. Flete, 48, of Waterbury, was arrested by inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney.
