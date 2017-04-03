Trial of suspect charged in 2009 deat...

Trial of suspect charged in 2009 death of National Guardsman underway

Wednesday Apr 5

The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a National Guard soldier from Connecticut eight years ago just before he deployed to Iraq has started. Authorities say the Holyoke man shot 25-year-old Julian Cartie, a former high school football star in New Britain, Connecticut, in Springfield in February 2009.

New Britain, CT

